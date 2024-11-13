A trial by jury of five former Canadian World Junior players who are charged with sexual assault is scheduled to begin on April 22, 2025.

The trial, expected to last eight weeks, was initially scheduled for September of 2025 but has been moved up.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London hotel in 2018.

They are all charged with sexual assault, and McLeod faces an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

All five plan to defend themselves against the allegations and opted for a jury trial in February.