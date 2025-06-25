Trade rumours have swirled around veteran forward Jonathan Marchessault after he openly voiced his frustrations as the Nashville Predators failed to live up to expectations this past season.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz shut the door on the possibility of a trade Tuesday, noting he even reached out to Marchessault's agent Pat Brisson to make sure his camp wasn't looking for a move.

“There’s no truth to any of that,” Trotz said when asked about the trade speculation, per the Nashville Post. “If [Marchessault] is going to look for something, he [would be] calling his agent and he [would be] calling me.

“So there’s nothing to that. I was just checking in with [Brisson] because people are going, `What’s happening [with Marchessault]?’ There’s nothing happening. I didn’t know if anything was happening, so I just double checked with him that maybe I missed something. I didn’t miss anything.”

Marchessault recorded 21 goals and 56 points in 78 games with the Predators this past season. The 5-foot-9 winger is entering the second season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.

The 34-year-old was one of three big-name free agents Trotz signed last year to try to help his team take a step forward. Instead, the additions of Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei on July 1 did not have the desired impact and the Predators finished with the third-worst record in the league.

Marchessault was outspoken about his team's struggles throughout the campaign and voiced his frustrations again after Game 82.

"Clearly it didn't work," Marchessault said when the Predators cleaned out their lockers. "Obviously there is going to be some adjustments to do. I'm a guy that has a lot of opinions and I don't think I'm going to run them out right now, but there's definitely adjustments."

Despite the team's many struggles this season, Trotz told reporters Tuesday he's not ready to make major changes to his roster, which remains win-now with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly among the 10 players who will be 30 or older when next season starts.

“I want to see what this group can do,” Trotz said. “I’m hoping [Roman Josi] has a really good bounce-back season for us … and [Stamkos] and Marchessault and Skjei, feeling that this is their team now. That part of our team should be much better.”

The Predators kicked off their off-season last week by acquiring 34-year-old forward Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils for defenceman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. Following that deal, Nashville has $14.2 million in cap space to work with and 22 players under contract for next season.