Trotz: Predators playing it safe with potential cap relief from Johansen's contract termination

Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz might have some extra cap space to work with during the upcoming season depending on how veteran forward Ryan Johansen's expected grievance against the Philadelphia Flyers works out. But for now, Trotz is playing it safe.

The Flyers placed Johansen on waivers last Tuesday, citing a material breach. The 32-year-old was entering the last year of an eight-year, $64 million contract, though the Predators retained half of that in last year's trade that sent Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk. The $4 million cap hit has also come off of the Predators' books as a result of his termination, but could be reapplied in part or full if a ruling were to come out in Johansen's favour. He has 60 days from the date of his contract termination to file an appeal.

"I have to treat [the money] as if it’s in escrow. I have to act like it’s not there until the final decision is made," Trotz told 102.5 The Game last week.

Johansen's agent, Kurt Overhardt, released a statement last Tuesday on the situation.

"Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled," it read. "Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third party physicians.

"The Flyers' attempt to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing. We've been in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights."

Johansen has not played for the Flyers since being acquired as part of their return for Sean Walker from the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the trade deadline last season. He was waived by the Flyers shortly after the trade, but did not play in either the NHL or AHL because of a hip injury. He logged 10:58 of ice time in a game with the Avalanche on March 4, two days before he was traded to the Flyers.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said earlier this off-season that the injury had left Johansen's status for this season uncertain.

"He's going through some kind of rehab," Briere told NHL.com in June. "He had an injection; claims he has a hip injury. At this point, honestly I'm not too sure where it's at. We're not sure if he's going to need surgery, or if he's going to be ready for camp. We don't really know at this point."

Johansen posted 13 goals and 23 points in 63 games with the Avalanche last season before the trade to Philadelphia.

Selected fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johansen has 202 goals and 578 points in 905 career games.

Predators' cap situation

According to PuckPedia, Nashville currently has about $3.1 million in salary cap space, and that's without the potential Johansen savings.

However, restricted free agents Philip Tomasino and Juuso Parssinen remain unsigned and could account for the Preds' remaining money to spend. An in-season resolution to Johansen's situation could give the Preds more cap space to work with heading into the trade deadline.

Nashville has already had among the busiest off-seasons around the league, signing Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei and Jonathan Marchessault in free agency and bringing back Alexandre Carrier and Juuse Saros on contract extensions. Nashville also dealt goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.