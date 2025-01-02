WINNIPEG — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game at 3:34 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Terry added an assist for a three-point night, while Radko Gudas and Leo Carlsson also scored for Anaheim.

Alex Iafallo, Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (27-11-2), who lost their second straight game.

John Gibson stopped 27 shots for Anaheim (16-17-4) and Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves before a sellout crowd of 15,225 at Canada Life Centre.

Gudas forced overtime when his screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 1:10 left in regulation and the goalie pulled.

Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead with a wraparound with 2:44 left in the third.

Terry knotted the score at 2-2 when he beat Hellebuyck from a bad angle after a pass from Ryan Strome early in the second period.

Carlsson got Anaheim on the board when he deflected a shot past Hellebuyck with 1:02 left in the first period. Gudas shot from the point and Carlsson deflected it in behind Hellebuyck’s back.

Lowry put the Jets up 2-0 late in the first when he converted a 2-on-1 with Iafallo. Iafallo saucered a pass to a racing Lowry, who then wristed a shot past Gibson.

Scheifele opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game. He pounced on a backhand pass from Kyle Connor in front and potted it into the open net. Gabe Vilardi, who stole the puck along the boards and passed to Connor, got the second assist to extend his point streak to five games.

Takeaways

Jets: Jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, only to watch it disappear early in the second period. They then let the Ducks force overtime late in the game.

Ducks: After allowing the first goal just 33 seconds into the game, they hung tough enough to tie the game at 2-2 in the middle frame, then rebounded from a late 3-2 deficit.

Key moment

After Iafallo gave the Jets a 3-2 lead with 2:44 left, Gudas knotted the score at 3-3 with a screened shot from the point, forcing overtime.

Key stat

The Ducks stymied Winnipeg’s vaunted power play, albeit on only two opportunities.

Up next

The Jets continue an eight-game homestand Saturday when they host the Detroit Red Wings.

The Ducks will play the Oilers in Edmonton on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.