TSN presents episodes of 'Breaking Down Barriers' on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

As we observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, Sept. 30, TSN presents four special episodes of Breaking Down Barriers - focusing on the change of hockey culture in Indigenous communities.

The sport of hockey is under intense scrutiny, and it has become clear that “Hockey Culture” is in need of a sweeping overhaul. Calls for meaningful change in all realms of the sport have been heard around the country - from sponsors, hockey parents, and most importantly from the players themselves. Changing deep-seated beliefs, attitudes and behaviours will not be easy, but the time is now to begin the rebuilding process.

Breaking Down Barriers is a special series showcasing individuals and organizations who are committed to changing hockey culture, with each episode spotlighting and celebrating those who are committed to fostering positive social change within the sport from professional to minor hockey levels.

Monday, Sept. 30

Girls Hockey In the North: Kugaaruk Dynamite Girls Indigenous Hockey - In this episode, viewers travel to Canada's far North to meet the Kugaaruk Dynamite Girls Hockey Team (TSN1, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).

Indigenous Sports Academy: The Story of Courage Bear - Courage Bear is the founding director of the first and only Indigenous hockey academy in North America (TSN 1/4, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT).

Camp of Dreams: Ethan Bear's Ochapowace First Nations Hockey Camp - Every summer, NHL defenceman Ethan Bear returns to Ochapowace Nation, Sask., to run his annual summer hockey camp (TSN 1/4, 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT).

The Little Native Hockey League - The Little NHL, is the largest annual ice hockey tournament for First Nation youth in the world. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the event, a testament to its enduring impact on first nation communities (Premiering on TSN 3/4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT).