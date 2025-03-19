Brock Boeser admitted Tuesday that he wants to do more to help the Vancouver Canucks.

Hours later, he put up two goals and an assist as the Canucks thumped the league-leading Winnipeg Jets 6-2.

“It felt really good," Boeser said. "I felt that I haven't really been much of a big help to our team lately, and I want to be a difference maker in these games and help us win games and continue to push for that playoff spot.”

His first goal of the night came on a power play late in the first period when Quinn Hughes launched a rocket from inside the blue line and Boeser deftly deflected it in past Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck from the slot.

The goal snapped the 28-year-old right-winger's 12-game scoring drought.

Boeser celebrated with an emphatic fist pump but said joy wasn't the dominant emotion he was feeling.

“I think it was more relief," he said with a smile. "But honestly, anytime Quinn sees a lane, he shoots a puck. And there have been multiple times this year where he shoots a puck, and I don't get a stick on it. So, I worked on it this morning, and luckily, it paid off.”

Boeser buried his 20th goal of the season midway through the second, poking a rebound in through Hellebuyck's pads.

Both tallies show the forward's strengths, said Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.

“Those are the goals you love seeing from Brock," he said. "He's one of the best tippers, and obviously, in front of the net, he gets a lot of goals that way. It was nice to see those goals go in for him.

"And he had a lot of energy tonight. I thought he really was dialed in. Good for him. I’m proud of him.”

After scoring 40 goals last season, expectations for Boeser were high coming into training camp, and there was ample talk about what the pending unrestricted free agent might demand in contract extension talks.

He was sidelined by a concussion in November and struggled to produce offensively. Rumours of an impending move swirled ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month.

"Obviously, you never want to see anyone struggle. But in saying that, I think everyone on this team has kind of gone through some ups and downs this year," Hughes said of his close friend.

"And as far as Brock, and the message that everyone in here needs to have is just every game is a new night, and each game has a new personality, and you don't know when you're going to break through. So hopefully, he can kind of get on a roll here.”

Tuesday's result kept the Canucks (32-23-11) clinging to the Western Conference's final playoff spot, with the St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club all close behind.

Beating the top team in the NHL is an accomplishment Vancouver can draw on through its final push for a post-season berth, Boeser said.

“I think it's just a building block," he said. "It's definitely a good game to keep going off and build off of, and I like that our line played well, but not just our line. Our whole team played well and connected, and we worked hard so overall.

"It was just a great game for us, and now we have a huge road trip."



LOOKING AHEAD

Lopsided losses have been few and far between for the Jets (47-18-4) this season.

Tuesday marked just the second time this season Winnipeg has given up six goals. The first instance was a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28.

Defenceman Dylan DeMelo said the result isn't one the team will dwell on.

“Obviously, if it was more frequent, it would be obviously a bit more of a concern," he said. "We'll have to put a good effort next game (Thursday) against a really good Edmonton team. We know that.

"And I think we can all look in the mirror and know that was a lot of self-inflicted wounds and not the style of play that we want to be. So, I think we'll be able to move on that from that and hopefully put a better effort into the next game.”

A SUITABLE MILESTONE

Pius Suter contributed a pair of goals for the Canucks, including an empty-net strike that marked his 20th of the season.

It's the first time the Swiss centre has scored 20 goals over the course of a campaign.

Tocchet noted the milestone is a big one for Suter, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"I told him after the game, ‘That’s a cha-ching goal.’ But no, Sutes, he's a really smart guy," the coach said. "And I've given him some tough assignments this year.

"Everybody says ‘Well, you know, his foot speed.’ But he looks like he’s fast out there to me because I think he’s got a good brain, right?”