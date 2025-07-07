Veteran forward Tyler Johnson announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons.

Johnson, 34, appeared in nine games with the Boston Bruins last season, recording two assists.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, Johnson has 193 goals and 433 points in 738 career games split between the Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Bruins.

Johnson spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 161 goals and 361 points in 589 games, helping the team to three Stanley Cup Final appearances and winning the championship in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

His best season came during the 2013-14 campaign where he registered 24 goals and 50 points in 82 games, finishing third in Calder Trophy voting and put him on the NHL's all-rookie team. He equaled his career high in points in during the 2018-19 season where he put up 21 goals and 50 points in 81 games.

The Spokane, Wash., native represented the United States at the 2014 World Championship, recording six goals and nine points en route to a sixth-place finish.