Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs have held "productive talks" as the winger nears unrestricted free agency on July 1, his agent, Todd Reynolds said Tuesday.

Bertuzzi is less than two weeks away from hitting the open market for the second straight year after joining Toronto on a one-year, $5.5 million deal last summer.

“We’ve had productive talks,” Reynolds told Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun. “But the player realizes that there are other areas for the team to address. We’ll see where it goes.”

Koshan speculates that the Maple Leafs have yet to make a solid offer to Bertuzzi as the team also weighs their needs across the roster. The Maple Leafs currently only have Joseph Woll under contract for next season at goaltender, are primed to make major changes defence with four players set for unrestricted free agency and have Bertuzzi's linemate Max Domi slated to hit the open market.

According to CapFriendly, the Maple Leafs are projected to have $18.8 million in cap space with 16 players currently under contract for next season. Connor Dewar, Noah Gregor, Nick Robertson and Timothy Liljegren are also set for restricted free agency, if qualified by the team.

Bertuzzi had 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points this season, scoring 14 of his goals over his final 25 games. He also had one goal and three helpers in seven playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round.

Selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Detroit Red Wings, the Sudbury, Ont. native has 113 goals and 261 points in 406 career games.