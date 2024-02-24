Tyler Bertuzzi scored a hat trick Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, becoming the first player in Toronto Maple Leafs history to do so on their birthday.

The Sudbury, Ont. native tallied his third career hat trick on his 29th birthday as Toronto went on to win 4-3 for their seventh consecutive victory.

After the Avalanche scored two early goals in the first period, Bertuzzi got the Maple Leafs on the board with a power play goal with just over six minutes remaining in the opening frame. William Nylander and Mitch Marner recorded assists on the goal.

In the second period, Bertuzzi scored late in the frame with help from Nylander and Matthew Knies. Mikko Rantanen's goal early in the final period evened the score at 3-3, but Bertuzzi completed the hat trick with just under three minutes remaining.

Nylander picked up his third assist of the night when he pulled the puck around the endboards on the power play before finding an unmarked Bertuzzi in front of the net as he easily chipped the puck past Alexander Georgiev.

The hat trick for Bertuzzi pushed his goal total on the season to 10 in his first campaign with the Maple Leafs.