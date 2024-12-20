Boston Bruins forward Tyler Johnson has cleared unconditional waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Johnson is still looking to play in the NHL and will start talking to teams after the league's holiday roster freeze.

The move comes just six weeks after Johnson inked a one-year, $775,000 deal with the team in early November. The 34-year-old winger joined the Bruins on a professional tryout agreement in August and recorded a goal and two points in four preseason games.

He had two assists in nine games with the Bruins this season, playing sparingly over the past month, dressing in just one game since the start of December.

Johnson played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording 17 goals and 31 points in 67 games while playing out the last of a seven-year, $35 million deal he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July of 2017. The 5-foot-8 centre was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Lightning, along with a draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Brent Seabrook’s contract.

Johnson helped the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning in 2011, Johnson has 193 goals and 431 points in 738 career games split between the Lightning and Blackhawks.

The Spokane, Wash., native represented the United States at the 2014 World Championship, recording six goals and nine points en route to a sixth-place finish.