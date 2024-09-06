Veteran defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk is in discussions with a few NHL teams as he looks to continue his career, his agent George Bazos told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Bazos said they're looking for a good fit as the 35-year-old eyes a 15th season in the league.

Shattenkirk had six goals and 24 points in 61 games with the Boston Bruins last season, averaging 15:47 of ice time. He had one assist while appearing in six of the team's 13 playoff games.

The New Rochelle, NY native is coming off a one-year, $1.05 million contract signed with the Bruins as a free agent in 2023.

Selected 14th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2007 draft, Shattenkirk has 103 goals and 484 points in 952 career games.

He won the Stanley Cup as a member to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.