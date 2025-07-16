After testing unrestricted free agency, Michael Carcone has re-signed with the Utah Mammoth on a one-year, $775,000 contract.

The 29-year-old forward posted seven goals and 19 points in 53 games with the Mammoth last season. It was a dropoff for Carcone, who had 21 goals and 29 points in 2023-24.

"We are very pleased to sign Michael to a new contract," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's a playmaking forward who plays with an edge, is a strong skater, and improves the depth of our club. We look forward to having him back on our roster next season."

Undrafted free agent to begin his career, Carcone has 34 goals and 57 points in 157 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Mammoth.

According to PuckPedia, Utah still has over $6.5 million in cap space after an off-season headlined by adding J.J. Peterka, Brandon Tanev and Nate Schmidt.