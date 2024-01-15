BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves and Casey Mittelstadt had three points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Luukkonen earned his second career shutout, and his second of the season, to give the Sabres their fifth win in eight games. Mittelstadt, Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway each scored for Buffalo.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Sharks, who have lost two in a row and 14 of their past 15 games.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring at 11:34 of the second period when he fired a shot through a screen set by Kyle Okposo and put the puck past Kahkonen for his 12th goal of the season.

Tuch made it 2-0 at 14:37 with a power-play goal. Tuch received a pass from Jack Quinn, after a pass from Mittelstadt, and fired a one-timer past Kahkonen for his 12th of the season.

Greenway scored into an empty net at 16:34 of the third period after he received a pass from Mittelstadt.

SAMUELSSON INJURED

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson missed Monday’s game with an upper-body injury. Samuelsson was injured during the second period Saturday night against Vancouver.

WHAT’S NEXT

Sabres: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Sharks: Visit Chicago on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl