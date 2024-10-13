EDMONTON — Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames remained undefeated to start the NHL season, defeating the rival Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Sunday.

Anthony Mantha, Justin Kirkland and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who improved to 3-0.

Jeff Skinner replied for the Oilers who are off to another dreadful start at 0-3 after beginning last season at 2-9-1 but then rebounding to make it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final before losing out to the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has been outscored by a combined 15-3 in their first three contests, all at home.

Dan Vladar had 24 saves in the Calgary net, while Stuart Skinner made 25 stops between the pipes for Edmonton.

TAKEAWAYS

Flames: Mantha's 300th point of his NHL career was a game winner. The Flames went up 2-1 seven minutes into the third period after sustained pressure in the Edmonton zone. Mantha was able to corral a rebound in tight and lifted it up high over Skinner for his second of the season.

Oilers: Captain Connor McDavid assisted on Jeff Skinner’s goal in the first period, marking the 15th time he has assisted in a player’s first goal as an Oiler. That tied Ryan Smyth for second best in franchise history in the category, behind only Wayne Gretzky’s 21 first-goal assists.

KEY MOMENT

The Oilers looked to have taken a 2-0 lead with just under two minutes to play in the first period when Troy Stecher sent a snapshot through traffic that was deftly tipped in front past Vladar by Corey Perry. However, Calgary challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was called off in what seemed like a suspect decision. Edmonton had a second goal called back 5:40 into the second period after it looked like Derek Ryan had scored, but Viktor Arvidsson was clearly offside on the play.

KEY STAT

Edmonton was able to prevent Calgary from scoring a power-play goal in their three attempts on the night. However, the penalty kill has been a major cause for concern thus far for the Oilers. In their first two games they allowed five opposition power-play goals, not even making a single save on the penalty kill in those matches. By contrast, they allowed only four power-play goals in 25 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.