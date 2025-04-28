MONTREAL - Brendan Gallagher has a history of turning the tables when his back is against the wall.

The Montreal Canadiens are on the brink of elimination, trailing 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals after a gut-wrenching 5-2 loss at home in Game 4 on Sunday.

It's a deficit that Gallagher and five of his teammates overcame last time Montreal played in the playoffs, rallying to upset the Toronto Maple Leafs and kick-start a surprise run to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

"That's an experience that we're going to draw on," Gallagher said Monday, a Canadiens off-day. "We went into Toronto, we won one game. We were able to get it back to the Bell Centre, and you just feel the belief grow from there.

"You're just trying to plant that seed of doubt. In Washington, it's going to be the same challenge."

The Canadiens, with an average age 25.8, were the youngest team to reach the playoffs, but Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Joel Armia and Jake Evans all gained valuable experience in 2021.

Gallagher is the longest-serving Canadien in his 13th season — and seventh post-season. He said Montreal needs to focus on Game 5 and avoid worrying about the steep climb ahead.

"The task can seem pretty daunting when you look at the big picture, but small picture, got to go on the road, win one game, completely flip the momentum," he said. "The next one's important, obviously, but if you're able to get that one, you're able to really roll from there."

Washington will try to close out the series at home Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

As a player, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis rallied from 3-1 down three times to win a series. He repeatedly said that gaining momentum is at the heart of a comeback.

"In the playoffs, for me, it’s all about momentum," he said. "To go get momentum in Washington, it obviously takes a win, and then you extend the series again, and can you keep the momentum?

"It's not three games, it's one game. Go get the momentum."

Another key for the Canadiens will be quickly turning the page after a frustrating Game 4 loss.

Montreal led 2-1 heading into the third period and dominated the special teams battle despite some questionable officiating. The Canadiens, however, surrendered the lead after Tom Wilson’s game-changing hit on Alexandre Carrier sparked a tying goal before Andrew Mangiapane scored the late winner.

The Canadiens killed off five penalties, including a 5-on-3. A discouraged St. Louis called out the referees post-game, saying, "It's hard to watch some of these calls."

Is the officiating becoming a distraction?

"No, honestly. I think for the most part we've handled it well. Obviously hasn't gone our way, that goes without saying. But that's for them to control," Gallagher said. "Have faith that it'll start to flip, and they'll take care of it. But for us as players, we just got to focus on our job."

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said he tries to pay the officials no mind.

"If you get wrapped up in that stuff, for me, it’s counterproductive. You’re going to get some calls. You’re not going to get some calls," he told reporters in Washington. "I just always look at it as it usually evens out in the wash."

St. Louis did not have an update on the status of starting goalie Sam Montembeault or Carrier, who exited the game and did not return after taking the high hit from Wilson. Montembeault is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving midway through Game 3.

Rookie netminder Jakub Dobes should get the start in Game 5 after stopping 21 shots — including a few acrobatic saves — in his first playoff start Sunday.

The Canadiens are no strangers to being underdogs. Unexpected to reach the post-season three years into a rebuild, Montreal climbed its way into the playoffs after ranking second-last in the NHL on Dec. 1 and pulling off several third-period comebacks down the stretch.

Their never-say-die mentality is something they’ll lean on again Wednesday, looking to gain a head of steam.

"We're down right now, but we're not out. This team is going to keep fighting. It's what it's done all year," Gallagher said. "At no point have we felt like we're being outplayed or this is something we can't handle.

"We've been here. We've been here many times where we had to win games."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.