The United States have added John Tortorella and David Quinn as assistants under head coach Mike Sullivan for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Tortorella serves as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers and finished last season with a 38-33-11 record, missing the playoffs by four points.

The 66-year-old is the ninth-winningest coach all-time in NHL history and second among Americans with a career record of 742-612-156 with 37 ties split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Flyers.

He helped lead the Lightning to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history during the 2003-04 season and won the Jack Adams Award twice in 2004 and 2017 with the Lightning and Blue Jackets, respectively.

Quinn was most recently the head coach of the San Jose Sharks, who finished with a league-worst 19-54-9 record last season.

After being let go by the Sharks after the season, he joined Sullivan's coaching staff with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant in the off-season.

The 58-year-old has a career 137-185-50 record split between the Rangers and Sharks.

Tortorella and Quinn round out a United States coaching staff that also includes Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes.