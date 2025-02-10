United States not buying into hype as 4 Nations favourite: 'Talent alone doesn't win'

BROSSARD, Que. - The United States has largely played second-fiddle to its North American neighbour in men’s hockey.

Canada’s recent dominance has included topping the podium at both 2010 and 2014 Olympics before also winning the 2016 World Cup.

But as the NHL’s best return to the international stage for the first time in almost a decade, the Americans are gaining traction as a pre-tournament favourite at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“The roster itself is very special,” defenceman Charlie McAvoy said after skating alongside Zach Werenski on the talent-packed ice surface Monday. “Up and down, there are superstar players all over the NHL. It's amazing.”

The U.S., however, is trying to ignore the hype.

“I don't know if there's really any favourite,” captain Auston Matthews said. “Every team here, you can make the argument could win it. I think we're confident in our team. We like our group. Just a matter of going out there and executing."

Matthews — an NHL MVP and three-time leading goal scorer — spearheads a scary forward lineup that includes Vegas centre Jack Eichel, Winnipeg sharpshooter Kyle Connor and shifty New Jersey star Jack Hughes.

Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes, Jack’s brother, will miss the tournament with a lower-body injury, but McAvoy, former Norris Trophy-winning blueliner Adam Fox and company are more than capable of picking up the load.

Their biggest advantage is in the crease, where Vézina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck headlines a stacked trio of Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman. All three netminders would arguably earn the nod as Canada’s No. 1.

So how does head coach Mike Sullivan address the sky-high expectations with his team?

“Talent alone doesn't win,” he said. “So our challenge is to become a team. We're really not concerned on what people think, on who's the favourite, who isn't the favourite. You got to go out and earn it, and it starts with the first game. That's the way we look at it.

“Every team has game breakers, every team has real good defencemen, there's four really good hockey teams that are going to compete against one another.”

Most sportsbooks list Canada and the U.S. as co-favourites in the tournament that also features Sweden and Finland, but even Sidney Crosby won’t argue against the suggestion the Americans have an edge on paper.

"I think that's fair,” Canada’s captain said. “You look at their team and the depth and you look how they've done internationally, there's always going to be certain narratives.

“Really it's just about our group and making sure that we do everything we can to be at our best, whether it's the U.S. or Sweden or Finland, there's some good teams."

The U.S. takes on Finland at the Bell Centre on Thursday a day after Canada meets Sweden to open the tournament.

The longtime rivals will then face off in a highly anticipated battle on Saturday.

“It's the best in hockey, the best in sports that U.S.-Canada rivalry, it's what you grew up watching,” McAvoy said.

SANDY GETS THE CALL

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson was preparing for a vacation by the beach during the NHL’s two-week pause.

He was more than happy to cancel those plans and fly to frigid Montreal when USA Hockey came calling.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said Monday. “There's no way I was going to turn it down.”

Four days earlier, Sanderson was told to stay ready in case Hughes couldn’t make the trip. He was officially named to replace Hughes on the U.S. blue line on Sunday night.

“Found out last night, around five o'clock and tried to get on the flight as quick as I could to get here,” said Sanderson, who skated as the U.S.'s seventh defenceman Monday. "I was shaking. I was so excited to call my parents.”

PUBLIC ENEMY NO LONGER?

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is used to hearing boos rain down from the Bell Centre crowd. Now that he’ll be sporting the red-and-white for Canada, those jeers might turn to cheers.

"We have not seen it yet, so it may not happen,” he said. “They might cheer for the team, but that doesn't cheer for me.

“No, it'll be great. I think that's the great thing about Canada. When you're cheering for Team Canada, everybody comes together and rallies behind that. It'll be short lived, but I'll enjoy it while it lasts."

RANTANEN GOOD TO GO

Finland head coach Antti Pennanen said alternate captain Mikko Rantanen is healthy enough to play during the next two weeks.

Rantanen — the star winger recently traded from Colorado to Carolina in a blockbuster — didn’t suit up on Saturday against Utah due to a lower-body injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.