USA Hockey announces 44-player Olympic camp roster

USA Hockey announced a 44-player roster for its Olympic Orientation Camp set for later this month in Plymouth, MI.

Players from 24 different NHL teams will take part in the two-day event on Aug. 23-24.

Five previous Olympians have been named in Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan McDonagh, Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators.

The first six members of the roster set to compete in Milano Cortina in February were named last month in the Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews of the Leafs, the Sens' Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins.

Twelve players return from the team that won gold at this past spring's IIHF World Championship.

Team USA last won gold on home ice in Lake Placid in 1980. In the last Olympics with NHL players, Sochi 2014, the team finished in fourth place.

The U.S. is set to compete in Group C in Italy alongside Germany, Latvia and Denmark. They open play on Feb. 11 against Latvia.

Team USA Olympic Orientation Camp Roster

Goaltenders: Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken), Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars) and Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Defencemen: Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild), Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights), Seth Jones (Florida Panthers), Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks), Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Brett Pesce (New Jersey Devils), Neal Pionk (Winnipeg Jets), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators), Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Alex Vlasic (Chicago Blackhawks) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Forwards: Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild), Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens), Logan Cooley (Utah Mammoth), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Conor Garland (Vancouver Canucks), Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Patrick Kane (Detroit Red Wings), Clayton Keller (Utah Mammoth), Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs), Chris Kreider (Anaheim Ducks), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), J.T. Miller (New York Rangers), Frank Nazar (Chicago Blackhawks), Brock Nelson (Colorado Avalanche), Shane Pinto (Ottawa Senators), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins), Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers) and Alex Tuch (Buffalo Sabres)