USA Hockey announced the first 15 players on Wednesday who will compete at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship, May 10-26, in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia.

The group includes forwards Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield, Joel Farabee, Johnny Gaudreau, Luke Kunin, Dylan Larkin, Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Trevor Zegras, defencemen Luke Hughes, Seth Jones, Jake Sanderson, Alex Vlasic and Zach Werenski and goaltender Alex Lyon.

"We’ve got an outstanding start to our roster," said GM Brett Peterson in a statement. "There’s a lot of excitement among our players, and everyone is looking forward to representing our country in the world championship.”

Team USA will train in Bratislava, Slovakia, starting May 5 and play a pre-tournament game there against Slovakia on May 7. The U.S. will open play in the IIHF Men’s World Championship against Sweden on May 10 in Ostrava, Czechia (2pm et on TSN).

The U.S. has finished in the top four of the IIHF Men’s World Championship in seven of the last 10 tournaments with four bronze medals.