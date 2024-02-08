A former Olympian will drive the ship for USA Hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was named GM of Team USA for both the Milan Olympics and the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

“We’re excited to have Bill leading efforts to build our teams,” executive director of USA Hockey Pat Kelleher said in a statement. “He was obviously an extraordinary player and has gone on to become an accomplished executive in the NHL It’s no secret there’s a lot of excitement around NHL players returning to the Olympics and also for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and we’re thankful to have the passion Bill brings to Team USA.”

Guerin, 53, played in three Olympic Games as a player in 1998, 2002 and 2006. He won a silver medal in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

“It’s an honor beyond belief to be asked to do this and I couldn’t say yes quick enough,” Guerin said in a statement. “I am so thankful to USA Hockey for this opportunity, and also appreciate the support of Craig (Leipold) and the Wild organization. I’ve been fortunate to have many great days in hockey and this is among the very best.”

A native of Worcester, MA, Guerin has been the GM of the Wild since the summer of 2019 after having previously served in the front office of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As a player, Guerin appeared in 1,263 NHL contests over 18 NHL seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders and Penguins. He scored 429 goals and added 427 assists.

A four-time All-Star, Guerin won two Stanley Cups as a player in 1995 and 2009 and two more with the Pens as an executive in 2016 and 2017.