American forward Auston Matthews will sit out Monday’s 4 Nations Face-Off game against Sweden while dealing with upper-body soreness.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that the issue is not considered serious for Team USA’s captain.

The United States have already clinched their spot in the final after a 2-0-0-0 start to the 4 Nations.

Matthews, 27, will be joined on the sidelines by Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body injury) and Charlie McAvoy (upper-body injury) on Monday.

Team USA will be playing a man down with 17 skaters against Sweden, dressing 11 forwards and six defenceman.

In the first two games of the best-on-best tournament, Matthews has recorded one assist with three shots on goal.

More to come.