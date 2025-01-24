Nazem Kadri paid close attention as the exit continued to swing open.

The Calgary Flames shipped a boatload of veterans out of town last season. The organization had made the decision to start a rebuild.

The club traded defencemen Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, while forward Elias Lindholm was also sent packing. Calgary then dealt goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in June after months of speculation.

Kadri, who signed a big-money contract in 2022 and still had five seasons remaining on his pact, watched with keen interest as friends and teammates waved goodbye.

Would he be next?

"Survey the situation as closely as possible," Kadri said of his approach. "I've had talks with management and ownership. They've been transparent. I always thought we could still be competitive. That remains the case. I'm going to go out there and continue to play how I've always played.

"Hopefully that gives us a shot."

The Flames have exactly that in 2024-25.

Expected to be resting near the bottom of the standings, Calgary currently occupies the Western Conference's second wild-card berth with a record of 23-16-7.

"It's exciting," Kadri, who has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 46 games, said during a phone interview this week. "We're one of those teams that has hopes to be in the playoffs. That's really all you can ask."

The 34-year-old centre — one of five regional ambassadors for Kruger's Big Assist program that has earmarked $1 million to provide more children access to hockey across Canada in 2025 — said his Flames are surprising observers outside the locker room.

The belief, however, remained strong within those four walls despite the mass exodus of battle-hardened experience.

"We've been a group that's able to respond nicely to adversity," said Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and is set to suit up for his 950th regular-season game Saturday. "A lot of guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder. We've been doubted by a lot of people. We've used that as fuel."

Kadri, for instance, faced trade talk on the first day of training camp. He even told reporters to "pump the brakes a little bit" on the rumours and innuendo.

"It's a little annoying, I'd be lying if I told you otherwise," the London, Ont., product said with a laugh. "That was a motivating factor for us, just being counted out. We're all very competitive people. We've got some championship pedigree. We've got some young players that have been playing great and are trying to earn the respect of the league.

"That goes a long way."

One of those fresh faces making an impact is rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf. The 23-year-old from Gilroy, Calif., is 17-7-2 this season with a .918 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in his 26 starts.

"Working hard and doing all the right things," Kadri said. "A guy that's got some confidence. You've got to be able to shake off tough moments. He certainly has that quality to shrug it off and move on."

Wolf stands six feet tall and is listed at 166 pounds. Kadri said despite a smaller frame uncommon among modern NHL netminders, there are similarities with another supposedly undersized puck-stopper.

"Reminds me a lot of Jonathan Quick," said the player selected ninth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2009 draft. "Just the way he approaches the game, his skill set, how fast he is and how he anticipates.

"Still a work in progress, but he deserves the opportunity. He's been showing he can handle it."

The same could be said about the Flames and their unexpected playoff push.

"Just be in that conversation," Kadri said. "We'll see what the next little while brings."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.