NEW YORK — Utah Hockey Club centre Jack McBain has been fined US$4,166.67 for high-sticking Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred 16 seconds into the second period of Montreal's 5-3 victory over Utah on Tuesday.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canadiens are 10-2-1 over their last 13 games and sit two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets with a game in hand for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal (21-18-4) visits the Dallas Stars (28-14-1) on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.