LAS VEGAS — Utah Hockey Club made a big splash on the second day of the NHL draft.

And the Tampa Bay Lightning cleared a boatload of salary cap space in a matter of minutes.

Utah acquired defenceman Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa for centre Conor Geekie, defenceman J.J. Moser, a second-round pick next year and the 199th pick in 2024 on Saturday.

The Lightning then dealt winger Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick this year and a second-rounder in 2025.

Tampa, which is staring down the barrel of having captain Steven Stamkos hit the free-agent market Monday, cleared more than US$11-million in cap space with the trades.

Sergachev was limited to 34 games in 2023-24 due to injury, finishing the schedule with two goals and 19 points. He added one assist in two post-season contests.

The 26-year-old selected ninth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2016 has 48 goals and 257 points in 475 regular-season games.

The Russian blueliner, who twice won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning and carries an $8.5-million cap hit, has added 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 100 playoff games.

Jeannot, 27, had seven goals and 14 points in 55 games in 2023-24.

Utah, which moved from Arizona in April after 27 seasons in the desert, also acquired blueliner John Marino from the New Jersey Devils for two second-round picks — one this year and one next year. Utah also got the 153rd pick in 2024.

Marino, also 27, had four goals and 25 points in 75 games this season.

The wheeling and dealing continued on a busy morning inside Sin City's glitzy Sphere auditorium when the Pittsburgh Penguins snagged winger Kevin Hayes from the St. Louis Blues for a second-rounder in 2025 and future considerations.

The Washington Capitals then acquired goaltender Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights for third-rounders this year and in 2025.

As for the draft itself, the Canadiens selected Aatos Koivu — the son of former Montreal captain Saku Koivu — with the 70th pick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

