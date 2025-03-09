Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram has entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program, it was announced Sunday.

Ingram will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite period of time while he receives care.

The 27-year-old last played in an NHL game on Feb. 22. He is 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage in 22 outings this season.

Ingram is in his fourth NHL season and third with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club organization.

He was selected in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning and traded to the Nashville Predators in June of 2019. He played three games with Nashville during the 2021-22 season before being claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October of 2022.