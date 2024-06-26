The Utah Hockey Club have signed forward Liam O'Brien to a three-year, $3 million contract extension.

O'Brien, 29, had five goals and 14 points in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, his third with the team.

An undrafted free agent out of junior, he inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals in October 2014.

O'Brien was a pending unrestricted free agent coming off a two-year, $1.55 million contract with an AAV of $775,000.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native has appeared in 199 career NHL games, scoring 11 goals with 33 points split between the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Coyotes.