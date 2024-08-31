The Utah HC have signed defenceman Robert Bortuzzo to a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday.

Bortuzzo, 35, finished the season with the New York Islanders after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues for a draft pick in December of 2023.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman did not record a point in 27 games this season after sustaining a lower body-injury that caused him to miss 30 games. He recorded one assist in the Islanders’ five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

Bortuzzo is coming off a two-year, $1.9 million deal he signed with the Blues in February of 2022.

Drafted 78th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2007, Bortuzzo has 20 goals and 74 points in 560 career games split between the Penguins, Blues, and Islanders.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native helped the Blues to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history in 2019.