The Utah Hockey Club has acquired defenceman Olli Maatta from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Maatta, 30, is in the final year of a two-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Red Wings in 2023. He has no points in seven games this season.

The third-round pick comes via the New York Rangers, who sent the pick to Utah (originally the Arizona Coyotes) as part of the three-team trade for Patrick Kane.

Maatta has played 691 career NHL games with the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, and Chicago Blackhawks, recording 40 goals and 137 assists. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.