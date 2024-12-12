The Utah Hockey Club has claimed defenceman Dakota Mermis off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Nylander, who was also placed on on waivers by Toronto on Wednesday, cleared Thursday.

Mermis has yet to play in a game with the Maple Leafs this season. He has one assist in three games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The 30-year-old blueliner signed with Toronto in the off-season after posting three goals and eight points in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild last season. He carries a $775,000 on the one-year deal he inked in July.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Mermis has four goals and 12 points in 74 career games.

In other waiver activity, the Edmonton Oilers placed defenceman Travis Dermott on waivers Thursday.

Dermott has zero points in 10 appearances with Edmonton this season. The move comes one day after the Oilers claimed defenceman Alec Regula off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers after participating in training camp on a PTO.

A second-round pick (34th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2015 NHL Draft, Dermott helped the AHL's Toronto Marlies win the Calder Cup.

In 339 career NHL games, the Newmarket, Ont. native has 16 goals and 62 points split between the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and Oilers.