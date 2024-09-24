Clayton Keller scored the overtime winner to give Utah HC a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings in pre-season action on Monday night.

It was the team’s first victory on home ice after the franchise relocated from Phoenix this past off-season.

Utah got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period after a pair of power play goals from Lawson Crouse and Alex Kerfoot.

Kings forward Jeff Malott would respond in the second period to cut the deficit to one, before Alex Turcotte tied the game at 2-2 with a power play marker of his own.

After a scoreless third period, Keller would beat Kings goalie Carter George five-hole just 19 seconds into overtime for Utah’s first-ever win in front of their hometown crowd.

Utah goaltender Connor Ingram started the contest, and made 18 saves on 20 shots before being lifted for Matt Villalta after two periods of play.

Villalta would get the win after turning away nine shots in the final frame. He was not tested in the short overtime.

For the Kings, Erik Portillo made 14 saves on 16 shots, with George allowing one goal on seven attempts.

Utah now moves to 2-0 in the pre-season after defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-3 in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.