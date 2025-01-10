The Utah Hockey Club will be without forward Dylan Guenther indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Friday.

Guenther, 21, is third on the team in scoring with 16 goals and 34 points in 40 games this season.

The 6-foot-1 winger last appeared during Utah's 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday where he had a minus-3 rating in 16:47 of ice time.

Guenther was in the midst of his first full season in the NHL after joining the Arizona Coyotes in January of last season.

Drafted ninth overall by the Coyotes in 2021, Guenther has 40 goals and 84 points in 118 career games split between the Coyotes and Utah.

The Edmonton native represented Canada at the 2024 World Championship, recording a goal and four points in a fourth-place finish. He also helped Canada to World Juniors gold in 2023 where he had seven goals and 10 points in seven games, including the overtime game winner against Czechia in the gold-medal game.

Utah recalled forward Josh Doan from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners in a corresponding move.

Doan, the son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, appeared in nine games in Utah this season, recording a goal and two points.

The 6-foot-2 winger has eight goals and 21 points in 25 games in the AHL this season.