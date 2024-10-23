The Utah Hockey Club will be without both Sean Durzi and John Marino long term.

The team announced Wednesday that the two defencemen have each undergone surgery, with Durzi's timeline for recovery set at four to six months and Marino's at three to four months.

Durzi had surgery on his right shoulder after being injured against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14. He has two assists in four games this season.

The 26-year-old blueliner is in the first season of a four-year, $24 million deal.

He recorded nine goals and 41 points in 76 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. The 6-foot right-shot defenceman was acquired by the franchise from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a draft pick in June of 2023.

Drafted 52nd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, Durzi has 21 goals and 106 points in 212 career games split between the Kings and Coyotes.

Marino's debut remains on hold

Marino, who is yet to play this season, had surgery on his lower-back.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at the draft in June for for two second-round picks, with Utah also receiving a fifth-rounder.

Marino had four goals and 25 points in 75 games with the Devils last season. He remains signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $4.4 million on the six-year deal he inked with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021.

A sixth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2015, Marino has 18 goals and 107 points in 328 career games.

No trade help coming

After announcing the injuries, Utah recalled defenceman Maveric Lamoureux from the AHL's Tuscon Roadrunners.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the team intends to lean on internal solutions for now as the injuries pile up.

Durzi is the team's second-highest paid defenceman, with Marino at No. 3.

Mikhail Sergachev is the team's top-paid blueliner at $8.5 million.