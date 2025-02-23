The Utah Hockey Club has placed defenceman Juuso Valimaki on waivers Sunday.

Valimaki has appeared in 43 games with Utah this season, scoring two goals with three assists. He has been a healthy scratch for Utah's past eight games.

He made the Team Finland roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off but did not appear in any games.

A first-round pick (16th overall) by the Calgary Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft, Valimaki was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 9, 2022. When the Coyotes franchise was suspended and transferred to expansion Utah, Valimaki went with the team to Salt Lake City.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $4 million contract signed in June.

The Tampere, Finland native has appeared in 271 career NHL games, scoring 11 goals with 72 points, split between the Flames and Coyotes/Utah.