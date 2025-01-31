The Utah Hockey Club is altering their team name voting process by removing “Wasatch” from consideration in favour of ''Outlaws."

Belle Fraser of the Salt Lake Tribune reports the team will restart voting Friday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets with "Wasatch" removed from the ballot and "Outlaws" added.

Following issues with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the use of the names “Yeti” and “Yetis,” the team announced earlier this week that polling would be conducted across their next four home games to choose between three potential names: Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth, and Utah Wasatch.

After Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, early voting results showed that “Wasatch”, a reference to a mountain range along the east side of the Salt Lake Valley, was the least popular among the three, prompting the change.

“We listened to your feedback and dug into all the Qualtrics data from last night’s survey,” the team announced on social media Thursday. “For the team name, it’s clear that Outlaws should be in the mix instead of Wasatch, so we’re swapping it out.”

In their first season since the franchise relocated from Arizona, Utah has played to a 21-21-8 record for 50 points through 50 games.