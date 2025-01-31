Utah Hockey Club standout forward Logan Cooley will be out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday.

He will be re-evaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break, which stretches from Feb. 10 to 21.

The 20-year-old centre played 19:50 in Utah's 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night, tallying one assist and three shots on goal.

The injury comes amid a breakout season for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He has 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points in 50 games after posting 20 goals and 44 points in 82 games as rookie last season.

Utah enters play Friday fifth in the Central Division at 21-21-8 with 50 points. They will host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Salt Lake City Friday evening.