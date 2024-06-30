The Utah Hockey Club have signed restricted free agent defenceman Sean Durzi to a four-year, $24 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal carries a $6 million cap hit.

Durzi, 25, played last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording nine goals and 41 points in 76 games.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman was acquired by the Coyotes from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a draft pick in June of 2023.

He is coming off a two-year, $3.4 million deal he signed with the Kings in September of 2022.

Drafted 52nd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, Durzi has 21 goals and 106 points in 212 career games split between the Kings and Coyotes.