The Utah Hockey Club has selected forward Tij Iginla, son of Calgary Flames legend Jarome, with the sixth overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Iginla’s become the sixth father-son duo taken in the top 15 of the draft

“I think Tij Iginla, he is a difference-maker like his father, he plays hard when it matters, the ‘on’ switch is always on,” said Button.

The Kelowna Rockets forward scored 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games last season, adding 15 points in 11 playoff games.