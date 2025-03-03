Olli Maatta is sticking around in Salt Lake City.

Utah Hockey Club announced a three-year extension for the veteran defenceman on Monday.

Maatta, 30, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

A native of Jyvaskyla, Finland, Maatta has appeared in 51 games for Utah this season after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in October. He has two goals and 12 assists.

Originally taken with the 22nd overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights with whom he won two Memorial Cups, Maatta has appeared in 742 career games with Utah, the Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Maatta won two Stanley Cups with the Pens in 2016 and 2017.

Internationally, Maatta has represented Finland on a number of occasions, including at last month's 4 Nations Face-Off.