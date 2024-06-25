The Utah Hockey Club have signed defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok to a two-year contract, it was announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old played in five games last season with the Arizona Coyotes, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He had eight goals and three assists for 11 points in 36 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Selected in the second round (No. 52 overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kolyachonok has a total of two goals and five assists in 39 games spread out over three seasons.

Kolyachonok was acquired by the Coyotes from the Panthers along with defenceman Anton Stralman and a second-round pick in 2024 for a seventh-rounder in 2023.

The 23-year-old is a native of Minsk, Belarus.