The Utah Hockey Club has locked up Dylan Guenther for the long term.

The team announced an eight-year extension for the winger on Friday. The deal will begin with the 2025-2026 season.

The Edmonton native appeared in 45 games last season for the Arizona Coyotes, scoring 18 goals and adding 17 assists.

Guenther, 21, was originally taken with the ninth overall selection of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft out of his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings and made his NHL debut during the 2022-2023 season.

In 78 career contests over two seasons, Guenther has 24 goals and 26 assists.

Internationally, Guenther has represented Canada on a number of occasions including as part of a gold medal-winning effort at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax and at the IIHF World Championships this past spring in Czechia.