Utah Hockey Club signed goaltender Karel Vejmelka to a five-year, $23.75 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Vejmelka has appeared in 38 games this season for Utah and has a 16-16-4 record with a 2.45 goals-against average.

The 28-year-old is in his fourth NHL season, all spent with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club franchise.

In 178 career games, the Trebic, Czechia native has a 60-91-15 record with a 3.25 GAA.

He was selected by the Nashville Predators 145th overall in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.