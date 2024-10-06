The Utah Hockey Club have signed restricted free agent forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, two-way deal.

Yamamoto, 25, joined Utah on a professional tryout agreement on Sept. 11 and recorded three goals in five preseason games.

He played last season with the Seattle Kraken, recording eight goals and 16 points in 59 games.

The 5-foot-8 winger is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal and became an unrestricted free agent after the Kraken failed to give him a qualifying offer.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2017, Yamamoto has 58 goals and 124 points in 303 career games split between the Oilers and Kraken.

The Spokane, Wash., native represented the United States at the 2018 World Juniors, recording two goals and four points to take home a bronze medal.