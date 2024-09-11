The Utah Hockey Club has signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a professional tryout agreement.

Yamamoto went non-tendered as a restricted free agent by the Seattle Kraken earlier this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 25-year-old winger posted eight goals and 16 points in 59 games last season with Seattle. He joined the team last summer on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Yamamoto was bought out in June 2023 by the Detroit Red Wings after being traded from the Edmonton Oilers. He had 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Oilers in 2022-23.

Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft by Edmonton, Yamamoto has 58 goals and 134 points in 303 career games.