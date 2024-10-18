The Utah Hockey Club have signed defenceman Terrell Goldsmith to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Goldsmith, 19, was drafted 102nd overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman played parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders being being traded to the Tri-City Americans prior to this season.

Goldsmith recorded three goals and 15 points in 66 games last season with the Raiders and added an assist in five playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Saskatoon Blades.

The Fort St. James, B.C., native has 10 goals and 30 points in his 189 WHL game career split between the Raiders and Americans.