The Utah Hockey Club have signed the first draft pick in franchise history, forward Tij Iginla, to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

Iginla was selected sixth overall by Utah at the 2024 NHL Draft in June.

The son of Hockey Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla, the younger Iginla had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games last season with the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets. He also had nine goals and 15 points in 11 playoff games.

As a rookie in the WHL in 2022-23, he appeared in 48 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds, scoring six goals with 12 points as the team captured the WHL championship.

The Lake Country, B.C., native helped Canada win gold at the men's U18s in May, scoring six goals with 12 points in seven games.