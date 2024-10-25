The Utah Hockey Club have placed forward Kailer Yamamoto on waivers for the purposes of being assigned to the AHL's Tuscon Roadrunners, it was announced Friday afternoon.

Winger Riley Tufte was also placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins, and Minnesota Wild forward Pavel Novak is on waivers for the purposes of contract termination.

Yamamoto, 26, has zero points in three games so far this season with Utah, playing an average of 10:40 per game. He was a minus-1 in 10:44 of action in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Spokane, Wash. native joined Utah on a one-year, two-way contract earlier this month that pays him $775,000 in the NHL.

The former No. 22 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Yamamoto spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers, compiling 50 goals and 118 points in 244 regular season games. He played last season with the Seattle Kraken, tallying eight goals and 16 points in 59 games.

Tufte, 26, has zero points in two games with the Bruins this year while Novak has zero points in two AHL games.