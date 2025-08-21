Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram has been cleared by the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program to return to play.

Ingram entered the program in March, missing the final month of the season for the Mammoth.

“At this point in my life, I need to put my health first and (to) take the proper time I need away to come back at 100 per cent,” Ingram said at the time. “Though many view the program as a resource for substance abuse, I want to recognize all that they do. I am once again privileged to have access to their network of world class health professionals to hopefully avoid long-term negative effects of putting your health second. With the program's assistance, I look forward to getting the medical help I need and returning to a happy and healthy life.”

The 27-year-old last played in an NHL game on Feb. 22. He finished the season with 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage in 22 games.

Ingram is entering his fifth NHL season and third with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Mammoth organization.

He was selected in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning and traded to the Nashville Predators in June of 2019. He played three games with Nashville during the 2021-22 season before being claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October of 2022.