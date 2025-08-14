Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers underwent wrist surgery and is expected to be out 12 weeks, the team announced on Thursday.

Desnoyers, 18, was selected fourth overall by the Mammoth in June's draft.

The 6-foot-2 centre played last season with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats, finishing tied for fifth in league scoring with 35 goals and 84 points in 56 games.

He helped lead the Wildcats to the league's best record of 53-9-2 and went on to lead Moncton to a Gilles-Courteau Trophy as league champion and represented the QMJHL at the Memorial Cup.

Desnoyers finished second in playoff scoring with nine goals and 30 points in 19 games and won the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the QMJHL playoff MVP.

The Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., native was named as captain of the Wildcats in June, but has not made a decision about a possible jump to the NCAA or returning to the QMJHL.

Utah drafted Desnoyers after finishing last season with a 38-31-13 record and moving up 10 spots in the draft lottery in order to select him fourth overall.