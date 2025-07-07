The Utah Mammoth and forward Jack McBain have avoided arbitration, reaching a five-year contract, $21.25 million contract, it was announced Monday evening.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 25-year-old had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 82 games last season during the team's first year in Salt Lake City.

“The commitment that both sides are making to each other in this extension tells you everything you need to know about the value and importance that has been placed on winning together,” said Mammoth president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong in a news release. “Jack’s versatility as a player, his care for his teammates, and his demonstrated willingness to do whatever it takes to win, are all critical elements to our future team success.“

“We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract,” said general manager Bill Armstrong in the same release. “He is a big, strong, physical player who competes hard on a nightly basis and brings a gritty toughness to our group. Jack is an important part of the championship-caliber team we are building, and we look forward to having him back on our roster for the foreseeable future.”

He was selected in the third round (No. 63 overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft.

In 241 career NHL games spread out over four seasons, McBain has 35 goals and 47 assists for a total of 82 points.