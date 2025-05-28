Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But has been brought into the Utah Mammoth fold.

The team announced a three-year, entry-level deals for the 20-year-old Russian prospects on Wednesday

Simashev, a native of Kostroma, Russia, was the sixth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

“We are thrilled to sign Dmitri to an NHL contract,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “Dmitri has established himself as one of the top defenseman prospects in the NHL and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for many years to come.”

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman appeared in 56 regular-season games for the Kontinental Hockey League's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, as well as 21 playoff games as the team captured its first ever Gagarin Cup.

But was drafted 12th overall by Utah in the same draft and had nine goals and 28 points in 54 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslav last season. He added an assist in 13 playoff games.

“We are very pleased to sign Daniil to an NHL contract,” said Armstrong. “Daniil is a highly skilled forward with a great shot and playmaking skills who is coming off a career season. We are looking forward to seeing him in a Mammoth sweater.”